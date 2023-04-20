LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Up 1.1%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.42. 406,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

LiveXLive Media Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.27.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

