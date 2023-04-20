Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.