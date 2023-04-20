Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Featured Articles

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

