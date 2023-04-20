L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Trading Up 5.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

L’Occitane International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

About L’Occitane International

L’Occitane International SA engages in the design, manufacture, and market of natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It operates through the L’Occitane en Provence, ELEMIS, LimeLife, and Other Brands segments. The L’Occitane en Provence segment includes the sale of fragrances, skincare, haircare and body and bath ranges from the L’Occitane en Provence brand.

