Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

LMT stock opened at $495.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

