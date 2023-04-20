Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $495.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

