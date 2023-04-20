Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,841 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.