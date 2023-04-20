Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,367 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $161.18 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.