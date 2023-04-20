Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,367 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.
AbbVie stock opened at $161.18 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
