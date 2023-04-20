Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $187,599,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.44.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $318.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

