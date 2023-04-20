Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
