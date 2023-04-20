London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £782,002 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($97.95), for a total value of £782,002 ($967,704.49).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($97.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,396,584.64).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand bought 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($99.18) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($854,166.32).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($96.56), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,289,749.67).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand acquired 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($97.96) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($848,415.74).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($96.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,378,424.56).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.06), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($935,563.47).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.02), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,026,059.15).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand bought 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.61) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($963,291.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON LSEG traded up GBX 97.30 ($1.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,952 ($98.40). 1,135,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5,641.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($106.57). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,666.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,601.61.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.93) dividend. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,588.65%.

LSEG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.93) to £102 ($126.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.18) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.46) to GBX 9,900 ($122.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,425 ($116.63).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.