LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $65.77 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

