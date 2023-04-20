Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OSW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 85,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.77.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,507,000 after purchasing an additional 870,595 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $5,422,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 423,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

