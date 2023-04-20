Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OneSpaWorld Price Performance
Shares of OSW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 85,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld
About OneSpaWorld
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
