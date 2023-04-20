Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.93. Loop Industries shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 33,444 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on LOOP. Raymond James cut their target price on Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

