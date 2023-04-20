Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.93. Loop Industries shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 33,444 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on LOOP. Raymond James cut their target price on Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
Loop Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.
