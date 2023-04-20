Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

