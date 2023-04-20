LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.36. The stock had a trading volume of 549,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.03. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.89.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,799,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after acquiring an additional 860,943 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

