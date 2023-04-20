LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LXU opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $740.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,970 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.