Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires Shares of 248,685 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 248,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 174,203 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,376 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 422,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. 741,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,102. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.92.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

