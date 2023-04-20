Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires Shares of 3,294 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 131,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

