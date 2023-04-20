Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $210,000 in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6,369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 109,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,069. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $531.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

