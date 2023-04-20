Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $36,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.46. 945,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.