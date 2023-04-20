Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $425,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

