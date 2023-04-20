Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.34. 666,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
