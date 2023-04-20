Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases Shares of 400 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $89.67. 10,715,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,433,296. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

