Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 573,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

