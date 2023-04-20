Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $44,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 24,102 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,558. The firm has a market cap of $787.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

