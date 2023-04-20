Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 149,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 76,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$233.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

