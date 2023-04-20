Lundin Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Shares of LUG opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$17.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

