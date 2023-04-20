Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,935 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 58,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.68.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.21. 724,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

