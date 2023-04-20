Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 415.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

