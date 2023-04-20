Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2,832.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,912,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

