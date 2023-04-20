Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6,006.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 923,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,017. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

