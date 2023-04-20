Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 83,621.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after buying an additional 2,134,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

