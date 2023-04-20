Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 39,220.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $186.42. The company had a trading volume of 546,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.