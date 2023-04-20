Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $819,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

CBOE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.98. The stock had a trading volume of 489,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

