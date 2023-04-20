Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 67,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

BDX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.94. The stock had a trading volume of 137,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,395. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $271.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

