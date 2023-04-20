MagnetGold Price Down 13.8% This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $83.17 million and approximately $29,324.79 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

