Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

