Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

