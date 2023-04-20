Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,450 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.67 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

