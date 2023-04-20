Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

