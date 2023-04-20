MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,598 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,658 shares of company stock worth $5,467,791 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.93. 544,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.44. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

