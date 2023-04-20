MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.49. 223,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $189.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

