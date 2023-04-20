MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,332. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

