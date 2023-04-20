MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $104.96. 25,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

