MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.85 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,484. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

