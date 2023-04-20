MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,078.4% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $284.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

