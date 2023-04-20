Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.64. 1,140,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,882,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Manchester United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

