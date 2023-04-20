Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.64. 1,140,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,882,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
