ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 952,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $73.81. 895,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,302. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

