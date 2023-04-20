Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MROGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.