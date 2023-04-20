Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.