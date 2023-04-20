Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 53,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 205,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

